Wife of WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner calls for safe return

The stricken wife of WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner says she is in “one of the weakest moments of my life” over Griner’s three-week detention in Russia on drug charges.

Griner, 31, who won the WNBA championship in 2014 with the Phoenix Mercury and plays for a Russian team in the off-season, was arrested in February for allegedly having “cannibis oil” vape cartridges in her luggage at Moscow’s airport, according to Russian news sources and a former teammate. 

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me regarding my wife’s safe return from Russia,” Cherelle Griner wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “Your prayers and support are greatly appreciated.

“I love my wife wholeheartedly, so this message comes during one of the weakest moments of my life. I understand that many of you have grown to love BG over the years and have concerns and want details. Please honor our privacy as we continue to work on getting my wife home safely,” she continued.

Brittney Griner won the WNBA championship in 2014 with the Phoenix Mercury and plays for a Russian team in the off-season.
Brittney Griner, a two-time Olympic champion, faces five to 10 years in Russian prison if convicted on drug-smuggling charges.

Russia media alleged that the vapes found in Griner’s luggage contained “cannabis oil” and that she was detained as a “preventative measure.”

It is unclear when Griner was arrested, and details surrounded her detention remain unclear.

The Baylor Student section hold ups a “Free Brittney” sign for Brittney Griner as she is currently being detain in Russia, during the first half of a game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Ferrell Center.
Brittney Griner faces five to 10 years in Russian prison if convicted on drug-smuggling charges.
Brittney Griner was arrested in February for allegedly having “cannibis oil” vape cartridges in her luggage at Moscow’s airport.
Her WBNA team, the Phoenix Mercury, confirmed a “situation in Russia” but provided no details. 

Her arrest comes amid severely strained diplomatic relations between the US and Russia due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. 

