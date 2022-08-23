Wife of slain cop accuses BLM, VP Harris of dividing America

In a scathing op-ed, the wife of a slain black St. Louis police captain accused the Black Lives Matter movement and other progressive activists such as Vice President Kamala Harris of dividing America, blasting them as “supervillains.”

Ann Dorn, a retired sergeant from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and widow of Capt. David Dorn, wrote in the op-ed published with Fox News Tuesday that her husband’s death was the product of Democrats and left-wing activists pushing an anti-law enforcement sentiment across the country.

“Ultimately, David was murdered because the people who are supposed to protect our streets — active-duty police officers — were ordered not to do their jobs. It is clear that the anti-law enforcement sentiment that has been fueled in this country by Democrat and left-wing activist rhetoric has gone too far,” Dorn wrote.

Ann Dorn blamed “anti-law enforcement sentiment” for the death of her husband, Capt. David Dorn. Facebook/Ann Wood-Dorn

“Yes, there are bad cops out there, but addressing bad policing by ordering no policing at all is not a solution. It is extremist, it is dangerous, and it cost my husband his life.”

She reflected on her 14-year-marriage to the police captain, up until he died in June 2020 during riots in St. Louis.

Dorn revealed that her husband had been retired from the police force at the time but “never retired from serving his community.”

“One of our friends owned a pawn shop, which was only 10 minutes from our house but nearly an hour away from where our friend lived. Because of this, David was the point of contact for the alarm system and would check on the shop whenever the alarm went off. He had been doing this for 30 years,” Dorn said.

She wrote that as Black Lives Matter protests “descended upon the city,” leaving buildings burned and businesses looted, her husband responded to the pawn shop alarm, “knowing that the city was consumed by violence and chaos.”

Ann Dorn accused the Black Lives Matter movement of looting and wrecking businesses in St. Louis, Missouri. Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via AP

“When he arrived at the shop, David confronted a few of the rioters outside, one of whom was a man named Stephan Cannon. David told them it wasn’t worth it, that there was little of value in the shop that wasn’t tightly locked up. Moments later Cannon shot David in the chest. He bled out on the sidewalk,” the widow continued.

“A third rioter live-streamed the entire incident, and we later learned that one of the many viewers who watched David’s murder unfold was David’s eldest grandson.”

Cannon was found guilty of first-degree murder in the police captain’s death last month.

Stephan Cannon allegedly shot retired Capt. David Dorn in the chest and left him to bleed to death, according to his widow. Ann Dorn. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department via AP, File Retired Capt. David Dorn routinely visited the local pawn shop, according to his widow, Ann Dorn. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department/UPI

In her op-ed, Dorn went on to detail why her late husband became a police officer, saying it was because he wanted to be a superhero as a child.

“And he was a superhero,” she said. “But if real life superheroes exist, so do supervillains.”

“Those supervillains are people like the man who killed my husband. They are people like billionaire George Soros, who use their power and influence to promote extremist politics and fan the flames of division,” Dorn continued, before taking aim at the vice president.

“They are people like Vice President Kamala Harris, who raised money for the rioters’ bail funds, and the CEOs of prominent companies who blindly gave their support and money to this.”

Ann Dorn condemned the Black Lives Matter movement for spreading violence against police officers. Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Ann Dorn branded George Soros a “supervillain” dividing America. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Stephan Cannon is accused of shooting and killing Capt. David Dorn while robbing a pawn shop in St. Louis, Missouri. KTVI

Dorn added: “If a foreign organization were tied to nationwide rioting in the U.S., we’d probably call it a terrorist organization.”

The retired sergeant revealed that her husband, a black man, did not support the Black Lives Matter movement or understood it because she claimed it “never actually did anything to help Black lives.”

“The same year David was killed, over a dozen children were shot in St. Louis, and never once did Black Lives Matter show up. Their lives mattered. Fifty-five businesses were looted or destroyed the night David was murdered, many of them Black-owned,” Dorn wrote. “Their livelihoods mattered. My husband was a Black man who selflessly served his community for over 40 years. His life mattered.”

Ann Dorn scorned Vice President Kamala Harris for raising funds to bail out Black Lives Matter demonstrators. Ethan Swope/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Black Lives Matter and the vice president’s office did not immediately respond to The Post’s requests for comment.