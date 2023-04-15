Wife of Okla. police chief arrested for sexually abusing teen

The daughter of an Oklahoma mayor and wife of the town’s chief of police was arrested Thursday for allegedly touching a 15-year-old student she met while substitute teaching, according to a report.

Emma “Delaney” Hancock, 26, is accused of kicking off the perverted relationship in October 2022 when she texted the Wellston Public Schools student asking for a copy of a school assignment, an affidavit obtained by News 9 states.

Several weeks later, the boy allegedly sent the substitute teacher a shirtless picture of himself through Snapchat.

“Are we sending half naked pictures now?” Hancock responded.

The teen replied: “I don’t know, are we?”

“Are you trying to get me to lose my job?” Hancock allegedly said.

The teacher and student began exchanging nude photos and sexually explicit videos before engaging in two separate physical encounters, the documents allege.

The filing alleges that the boy visited the classroom Hancock was teaching in during her lunch break. They kissed inside the classroom closets and the teacher is accused of groping the teen during at least one meeting.

The abuse was reported to the school district in November, Superintendent Mike Franz told the outlet.





Hancock and the student reportedly sent sexually explicit images and videos to one another. FOX 25

Hancock was swiftly banned from campus and reported to police.

Multiple Wellston residents told the outlet Hancock is the daughter of Mayor Paul E. Whitnah and wife to Chief of Police Alfred Hancock.

Because of the conflict of interest, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case, Lincoln County Sheriff Charlie Dougherty said.





Hancock is allegedly married to the Wellston chief of police and is the mayor’s daughter. Delaney Hancock/Facebook

Hancock was charged with two counts of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with minor by use of technology and two counts of lewd or indecent acts to child under 16. She was released on a $50,000 bond.

The town of Wellston, the police chief nor Hancock immediately responded to requests for comment.