Widow claims Virgin Atlantic lost her husband’s ashes

A UK woman was left heartbroken when Virgin Atlantic lost her luggage — which contained her husband’s ashes and their wedding rings — as she flew to Walt Disney World to bury them.

Joyce Jackson, 78, told North Wales Live that the airline accidentally left her suitcase with its priceless items at Manchester Airport.

The Abergele woman had planned to bury the rings and her husband Gordan’s ashes in a garden at the Caribbean Beach Resort at the Disney resort, where the couple visited several times over the years, according to the news outlet.

“Gordon absolutely loved it there. He would talk to the characters. It wasn’t a pilgrimage, but I wanted to bury some of his ashes and our wedding rings there,” she told North Wales Live.

“But it was as if Virgin Atlantic didn’t care,” she added, as she blamed the lost suitcase on a “flimsy tag” that came off the handle before her Oct. 4 flight.

Joyce and Gordon Jackson on their wedding day September 26, 1964. Facebook/Joyce Jackson

Jackson said she was told at the Manchester airport to use the self-service luggage drop-off, where a worker affixed the loose paper label.

“I got to Orlando and no luggage. I travel light, and I only had what I was wearing — not even a toothbrush,” she told the paper.

“But the worst thing about it was the ashes and rings were in the suitcase. I know you can’t take a person’s ashes with you, so I only had a few ashes and our wedding rings. I was going to bury them in a garden at Caribbean Beach Resort. The main ashes are in a rose pot in our garden,” Jackson added.

Her husband died in 2021 after he fractured his skull during a tragic fall.



Joyce and Gordon Jackson on one of their last trips to Disney World in Florida.



Her husband died in June 2021 at age 78 after a tragic fall in which he fractured his skull during a stroll they took, she said.

“Disney was very good, considering it was not their problem,” she said of her luggage mishap. “They gave me a toothbrush and arranged for a taxi to take me to a supermarket so I could buy hairspray and toothpaste. I also bought three dresses, a T-shirt and a bag.

“But I don’t need these clothes back here — they’re summer dresses,” added Jackson, who said she was reunited with the suitcase when she returned home on Oct. 13.

Despite her disappointment at not being able to memorialize her husband the way she wanted, the widow still stayed in Florida during her trip and made the best of the sentimental time after her 57-year marriage.

“I was going to bury them (her husbands ashes and wedding rings) in a garden at Caribbean Beach Resort. The main ashes are in a rose pot in our garden,” Jackson said.

Despite not being able to memorialize her husband the way she wanted, Jackson stayed in Florida during her trip and made the best of the sentimental time.



“I couldn’t stay in a hotel room. I did go out every day. I had to enjoy it. I went on the boats and the cable cars. I went to the places that we loved,” she said.

In a statement to the outlet, Virgin Atlantic said, “We’re sincerely sorry that Mrs. Jackson did not receive her luggage in Orlando, particularly in these circumstances.

“Unfortunately the bag tag became detached during its journey through the baggage system at Manchester Airport, and it took longer than usual to match the bag with Mrs. Jackson’s booking,” the airline said.

“We’re working closely with our Manchester handlers GBS [Global Baggage Solutions] to improve the process for ‘tagless’ bags, and in the meantime, we’ve been in touch with Mrs. Jackson directly to apologize,” it added.