Wide receiver Marcus Johnson leaving Tennessee Titans, signing with 49ers

One of the Tennessee Titans reserve receivers last season has a new home.

An unrestricted free agent, Marcus Johnson agreed to terms with the San Francisco 49ers, his agency, Entersports Management, announced on Twitter on Thursday.

The 27-year-old Johnson, who first joined the Titans practice squad at the end of the 2020 season, starred in training camp for Tennessee last season and flashed promise before landing on injured reserve for the second time after Week 11, ending his 2021 campaign.

Johnson, who missed the first four games of the 2021 season during his first stint on IR, had nine receptions for 160 yards in seven games with the Titans last year.

Johnson is the sixth player Tennessee has lost in unrestricted free agency so far this offseason, joining linebackers Rashaan Evans (Falcons) and Jayon Brown (Raiders), safety Dane Cruikshank (Bears), running back D’Onta Foreman (Panthers) and defensive tackle Kyle Peko (Raiders).

But Tennessee has also retained 13 of its own free agents, most notably outside linebacker Harold Landry and center Ben Jones on multi-year extensions.

Undrafted out of Texas in 2016, Johnson has played five seasons in the NFL.

