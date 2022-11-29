Wide-necked Florida man Chrles McDowell arrested again

The nation’s most notorious neck is back behind bars.

Charles “Wide Neck” McDowell initially soared to internet celebrity in 2018 when a mugshot depicting his famously broad swivel became a hit and now he has an opportunity to do it all again after he was busted over the weekend.

Boasting one million Instagram followers, McDowell, 35, was booked into Escambia County Jail on stalking and withholding child support raps.

A warrant was issued for his arrest in August after he showed up to a woman’s house and sent her threatening messages, according to KCBY.

McDowell shot to fame after another arrest on a raft of charges, including fleeing cops and drug offences.

The anatomical wonder’s fortunes initially turned after his mugshot went viral.

A mugshot from Charles “Wide Neck” McDowell’s arrest on Sunday. WKRG

He joined a rap group comprised of other online semi-celebrities, and recorded a video with fellow anatomical oddity “Daddy Long Neck,” a younger, skinnier man with a very long neck.

McDowell in the 2018 mugshot that made him famous. Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

Released in 2020, “Neckst Big Thing” has racked up 5.8 million views on YouTube.

McDowell is currently being held without bond, according to police records.