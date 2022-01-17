Wicked winter storm brings mix of snow, ice, tornadoes to Southeastern states

Reuters

‘Upside down again’: Omicron surge roils U.S. small businesses

Phillip Howard pointed toward a stack of black ski pants piled atop a counter in his winter sports shop as evidence of the hurdles small business owners still face as the pandemic drags on. Instead, they came from China the first week of January, delayed by supply-chain failures. “Late-arriving product really kills us,” Howard said this week, noting that several other items had also arrived late, missing his pre-holiday sales season.