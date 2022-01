Variety

‘The Boys’ Season 3 Finally Gets Premiere Date, First Footage Released

“The Boys” will be back in town this summer, Amazon’s Prime Video revealed Friday, along with the first footage from Season 3 of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. The third season of “The Boys” will launch with its first three episodes on Friday, June 3. Just like they did with Season 2, showrunner Eric Kripke and […]