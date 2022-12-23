Why Ty Davis-Price has not impacted 49ers despite third-round pick status

Why rookie Davis-Price has not made impact on 49ers’ offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers exited the 2022 NFL Draft with a third-round pick investment in a running back for the second consecutive year.

And, again, that running back has produced next to nothing as a rookie.

But the circumstances surrounding Ty Davis-Price appear to be different than with Trey Sermon, whom the 49ers traded up to select with the No. 88 overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Ty just kind of missed his opportunity early on,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Thursday.

Basically, Davis-Price did not have much of a chance to solidify his role with the 49ers this season due to bad timing and bad luck.

Starting running back Elijah Mitchell sustained a knee sprain in the season opener against the Chicago Bears that kept him out of action for two months.

Davis-Price was in position to take on a major role with the offense, but he suffered a high-ankle sprain in the 49ers’ Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Shanahan said Davis-Price earned more playing time, but those early season plans were dashed.

“He was going to start or at least finish the game with the bulk of the carries versus Denver,” Shanahan said of the 49ers’ Week 3 game.

Instead, the 49ers turned to Jeff Wilson Jr. to become the lead back. Wilson started the next six games. He rushed for 468 yards and two touchdowns before a trade sent him to the Miami Dolphins.

During that time, undrafted rookie Jordan (J.P.) Mason carved out a role on special teams to bring more value to the team as a backup running back. On Oct. 20, the 49ers acquired running back Christian McCaffrey in a trade from Carolina.

“When Ty came back is when Elijah was healthy and he (Davis-Price) wasn’t getting those (carries) over Elijah,” Shanahan said. “Then we had Christian and Elijah, J.P. had already made his role as the third guy for special teams and that wasn’t going to change.”

Mitchell sustained another knee injury that will keep him sidelined until the postseason. Davis-Price is behind McCaffrey and Mason on the depth chart. The 49ers have also elevated veteran Tevin Coleman ahead of Davis-Price.

Unlike a year ago when it became apparent Sermon was not a good fit for the team’s offensive system, the same assessment does not appear accurate with Davis-Price.

The 49ers gave up on Sermon before the start of his second NFL season. Sermon has appeared in only two games this season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Davis-Price could still become a factor for the team, and it could come soon if the 49ers opt to keep Mason out of action on Saturday due to a tight hamstring.

Mason has appeared in 13 games due to his contributions on special teams. He has 33 carries for 217 yards for a 6.6-yard average. But he experienced issues with his hamstring on Wednesday, and the 49ers could decide to play it safe. He is listed as questionable for the 49ers’ game Saturday against the Washington Commanders.

“I do feel he is a lot readier now,” Shanahan said of Davis-Price. “He’s waiting for that (opportunity). If J.P. doesn’t go, he should get some more carries this week.”

Davis-Price has appeared in only three games this season. He has just 37 yards rushing on 16 attempts.

