Why Triton Shares Are Jumping Today

  • Triton International Ltd (NYSE: TRTN) shares are trading higher Wednesday premarket following a $13.3 billion take-private transaction.

  • TRTN has agreed to be acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: BIPC), a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Limited (NYSE: BIP).

  • The total consideration of $85.00 per Triton share will consist of $68.50 in cash and $16.50 in BIPC class A exchangeable shares.

  • At closing, BIP’s equity investment is expected to be approximately $1 billion, including the BIPC shares.

  • “For our long-term shareholders, this transaction crystalizes a total shareholder return of approximately 700% since the 2016 merger of Triton and TAL International,” said Triton CEO Brian M. Sondey.

  • “For our customers and employees, Brookfield Infrastructure’s significant resources and long-term investment horizon will support Triton’s franchise, underpin our commitment to providing unrivaled service, and support continued investment in our growing business.”

  • The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

  • Upon the closing of the transaction, Triton’s common shares will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

  • Price Action: TRTN shares are trading higher by 30.93% at $82.50 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

