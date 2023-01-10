Why Titans could threaten chances of Bill O’Brien-Patriots reunion

Why Titans could threaten chances of O’Brien-Patriots reunion originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A Bill O’Brien-New England Patriots reunion makes all the sense in the world as Bill Belichick looks to get his offense back on track in 2023. Not too long ago, some considered O’Brien’s return to Foxboro to be a foregone conclusion.

But over the last week, it has become apparent that the Patriots will have no shortage of competition for O’Brien’s services. The former Pats offensive coordinator recently has been linked to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders. On Monday, the Tennessee Titans emerged as a potential landing spot.

The Titans announced the firing of offensive coordinator Todd Downing and a handful of offensive assistants. The job opening could be an attractive one for O’Brien, who has a close relationship with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Vrabel was a linebackers coach and a defensive coordinator for the Houston Texans while O’Brien was head coach. He also played for the Patriots while O’Brien was an assistant in New England in 2007 and 2008.

O’Brien makes perfect sense for the Patriots, but they may have to act quickly to prevent him from landing in Tennessee or another organization. If O’Brien is off the table, The MMQB’s Albert Breer names Chad O’Shea, Nick Caley, and Kliff Kingsbury as potential Plan B options for New England.

The Patriots offense ranked 26th in yards per game (314.6) and 17th in points per game (21.4) during the 2022 season.