Why Timberwolves’ Karl Anthony-Towns views Warriors as ‘well-oiled machine’

KAT explains why he views Dubs as ‘well-oiled machine’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors have been the envy of the NBA for how the team operates on the floor with their ball movement and understanding of how to get an open shot.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns claims that teams like the Warriors are “a well-oiled machine” following their 137-114 loss to the Warriors on Sunday at Target Center.

Towns believes that Golden State’s core being together for several years allows their offense to function without much communication and unity, even when drastic changes are made, such as Draymond Green leading the second unit.

“Everything they do has such cohesiveness to it and that’s because of the time they spent with each other,” Towns told reporters postgame. “Just for Minnesota, it’s just a whole new group, so everyone’s trying to get used to each other and still trying to figure out each other.”

Minnesota was a playoff team in the 2021-22 NBA season and attempted to build off that momentum in the offseason by trading for Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert.

It was a trade the Timberwolves hoped would catapult them to the upper echelon of the Western Conference. However, while it has yet to pay dividends, Towns hopes that the loss against the Warriors is a learning lesson for where they want to be once the season ends.

“Their cohesiveness, it’s like an unspoken language they have out there,” Towns added. “We got great tape to watch and learn from it and understand where our mistakes were.

“Understand why they did well against us so we can be ready for a team to try to do the same thing to us and also for us to see what a championship team looks like, be able to steal some things from them and implement it into our team.”

The Timberwolves won’t face the Warriors until February, so they’ll have a couple of months to find chemistry on the floor and see if they can replicate what has made Golden State successful.

