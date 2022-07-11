Why There Won’t Be 2022 Emmy Nominations For ‘The Crown’, ‘The Boys’ & More – The Hamden Journal

Netflix’s The Crown, HBO’s Westworld, Prime Video’s The Boys and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale are among this year’s buzzy TV series that won’t be on Tuesday’s Primetime Emmy nominees list—but it won’t be because they were snubbed.

The eligibility period set by the Television Academy for its 2022 awards calls for shows to have aired between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022. Many titles shows that faced delays due to the pandemic, but it’s a significantly smaller list than last year.

The Crown was a huge winner at last year’s Emmy Awards taking home golden statuettes for Drama Series; Lead Actor and Actress for Josh O’Connor and Olivia Colman, respectively; and Supporting Actor and Actress for Tobias Menzies and Gillian Anderson, respectively, among other accolades.

With Season 5 not expected until later this year, there wont’ be any sweeps this time for the Netflix royal drama.

Hulu’s original series Handmaid’s Tale stacked up nominations last year going head-to-head in many of the same categories as The Crown. Its upcoming fifth season is slated to premiere September 14. Depending on when The Crown‘s fifth season is released, it could end up facing The Handmaid’s Tale for the big prizes in 2023.

Westworld‘s long-awaited Season 4 is currently airing but its launch came after the Emmy eligibility window had closed. The Boys is facing a similar situation, with its third season having premiered June 3. Both those seasons will be eligible for nominations next year.

Other fan-favorite shows that won’t be eligible this year include Disney+’s The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

With award-season sweethearts benched, it opens the possibility for dramas like Netflix’s Squid Game, Paramount’s Yellowstone, Showtime’s Yellowjackets, FX’s Reservation Dogs, and Severance and Pachinko from Apple TV+. Also back after skipping last year’s Emmy cycle are awards darlings Succession, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Euphoria, Insecure, Barry, Ozark, Stranger Things, Russian Doll, The Morning Show, Killing Eve and What We Do In the Shadows.

For networks and streamers who opted for split-season releases, the first portions are eligible while the second ones are not. This is the case for Netflix’s Stranger Things, whose Season 4 Volume 1 is in the running but not Volume 2, and AMC’s Better Call Saul, with its Season 6 Part 1 eligible but Part 2 not.

Hulu’s hit comedy Only Murders in the Building, currently airing its second season, could get nominated Tuesday, but for Season 1.

Nominations for the 74th annual Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. PT. Winners will be announced during the live telecast September 12.