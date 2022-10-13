Why the weather could impact the Yankees’ ALDS starting rotation plans

NEW YORK – Mother Nature could interfere with the Yankee blueprint to advance past the American League Division Series.

The Yankees came into the series with a chance to start Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes in four of a possible five games against the Cleveland Guardians, but that likely hinges on the weather. A rainy forecast for Thursday in New York could push Game 2 back to Friday and eliminate a scheduled travel day. That creates the chance to have four straight days of action with Games 3 and 4 (if necessary) on for Saturday and Sunday in Cleveland.

For now, Cortes is scheduled to start on Thursday against Cleveland’s Shane Bieber and could go on three days rest on Monday in the Bronx if the series is still tied. A postponement changes that equation and may force manager Aaron Boone to turn to Jameson Taillon or an opener in an a do-or-die scenario.

“I’m ready to go. I’m going to empty the tank,” Cortes said. “So if I pitch on Friday, and I have to come back on short rest, whether it’s two or three days, I’m going to try and prepare in between the best I can.”

Luis Severino will start Game 3 on Saturday, while Cole is lined up to follow him on normal rest Sunday after leading the Yanks to a 4-1 victory in their 2022 postseason debut.

Cleveland has countered with its own trio of stars with Cal Quantrill followed by the former Cy Young-winning Bieber and Brooklyn’s Triston McKenzie.

“I’ll go out there and do my regular stuff before my outing if I was going to pitch tomorrow,” Cortes said. “And if it rains tomorrow, I’ll come in and throw and play some catch and get ready for Friday.”

Before the series, Boone said he envisioned using Taillon in any bullpen role from closer to long reliever despite no major league experience as a reliever. The Yanks skipper hinted that Taillon could get starts “later in the postseason” after finishing 14-5 this season with a 3.91 ERA.

As for Cortes, Boone didn’t rule out using the All-Star lefty in some capacity in a game Monday even if weather rips up the schedule. Boone sees value in an inning or multi-inning scenario for Cortes, who led this year’s pinstriped staff with a 2.44 ERA.

“Hopefully we’re not in a Game 5 situation, but if we are, we’ll see,” Boone said. “He would maybe be in play but I wouldn’t – not necessarily as a traditional starter.”

