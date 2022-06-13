Why the Market Slump is Good News

by

These are the kind of days Warren Buffett lives for.

U.S. stocks are plunging to fresh lows for the year as a bear-market rally from their previous lows in late May gets wiped away. 

Persistent high inflation marked by surging energy prices, ongoing supply chain disruptions, and a global food crisis thanks to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are among the pressures weighing on markets. 

And then there’s the Fed. 

With signs that inflation is accelerating rather than fading, policy makers are poised to raise U.S. interest rates at least half a point, with some speculating on a 75 basis point rise.