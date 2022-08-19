Why the Bear Market Hasn't Yet Bottomed: Bank of America

After the S&P 500 slid 23% from the start of the year through June 16, the index has rebounded 17%. This has many investors saying that the bear market is over and that the rally is here to stay. 

Not so fast, say Bank of America strategists.

“Only 30% of our bull-market signposts” — things that happen before a market hits bottom — “have been triggered, versus 80% in prior market bottoms,” they wrote in a commentary. 

That “suggests another pullback is likely.”

The strategists said that “one signpost with a perfect track record [since 1935] is the Rule of 20.” 