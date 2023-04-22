Why Taiwan Semi Should Still Be a Core Holding for Tech Investors

These reports, excerpted and edited by Barron’s, were issued recently by investment and research firms. The reports are a sampling of analysts’ thinking; they should not be considered the views or recommendations of Barron’s. Some of the reports’ issuers have provided, or hope to provide, investment-banking or other services to the companies being analyzed.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
TSM-NYSE
Buy • Price $87.23 on April 19
by Needham
Tawian Semiconductor is one of only three companies in the world (along with
Intel
[INTC] and
Samsung Electronics
[005930.South Korea]) capable of producing sub-10-nanometer semiconductors. TSMC leads all competitors in both wafer process and advanced packaging technologies.