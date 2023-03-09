Why SVB’s Bad News Clobbered Bank Stocks Like JPMorgan and Wells Fargo

Small things can lead to big reactions, and that seems to be the case with bank stocks on Thursday, as a huge loss at



SVB



Financial (ticker: SIVB) has caused stocks like



JPMorgan



Chase (JPM),



Bank of America



(BAC), and



Wells Fargo



(WFC) to get pummeled.

Here’s what’s happening. Silicon Valley Bank’s parent, SVB Financial, said Wednesday night that it had sold securities from its portfolio for a $1.8 billion loss, while also announcing plans to raise capital via an offering of common and preferred stock. SVB Financial stock has tumbled 55% to $119.35 on Thursday.