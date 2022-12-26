Why struggling Warriors benefit from loaded Western Conference, per Steve Kerr

Why Kerr believes Dubs benefit from loaded Western Conference originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors are back home following a disastrous six-game Eastern Conference road trip that saw them go 1-5.

Despite their current 15-18 record, along with injuries to vital star players like Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors’ chances to finishing first in the Western Conference aren’t aren’t in bad shape.

Golden State enters their Christmas Day game against the Memphis Grizzlies in 11th place in the West, but they are only six games behind the Denver Nuggets (20-11) for the top spot.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke with 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” on Thursday and discussed how the tight conference standings benefit his team.

“There’s depth across the West, but that’s a good thing for us because, as you said, everybody is kind of beating each other,” Kerr said. “Even though we’re where we are in the standings, we’re not too far behind where we need to be. So there’s plenty of time for us to get going.”

While finishing first in the West is still possible, the Warriors have shown they can win while starting a series on the road. Last season, Golden State finished third in the conference and beat Memphis, the second seed, despite the Grizzlies having home-court advantage in their second-round playoff series.

RELATED: Ja Morant wants Warriors payback, takes shot at Western Conference foes

Once they are healthy, if the Warriors can climb up the standings and avoid the play-in tournament, they assuredly will be confident in their chances to beat anyone.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast