Why Steve Kerr kept James Wiseman on Warriors bench in win vs. Raptors

Why Kerr kept Wiseman on bench in Warriors’ win vs. Raptors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

James Wiseman didn’t play in the Warriors’ 129-117 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night at Chase Center.

The 21-year-old last saw the floor on Dec. 28 and since then, Wiseman has been either inactive, didn’t dress, or didn’t play despite being on the bench.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr explained why he opted not to go with the big man against the Raptors.

“We just decided to go with JaMychal [Green],” Kerr told reporters postgame. “You know, we thought about going with Wise, but JaMychal has been playing well in the last few games, and so we gave him those minutes. But James could find himself out there next game. You know, it’s it’s just day to day and just got to stay ready. Which he will.”

It makes sense why Kerr is electing to play Green over Wiseman. The 32-year-old is averaging 9.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in his last three games, so the Warriors coach is awarding Green with minutes because of his performance.

Nonetheless, Golden State’s veterans, like Donte DiVincenzo, are doing their best to have Wiseman ready when he sees the floor.

“You’re seven foot; that should be a dunk or a layup every time,” DiVincenzo told Wiseman while sitting on the Warriors’ bench. “… You all [Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga] are the two most athletic people on the team. You get any single size; if you get it in the pocket, it’s an automatic dunk or a layup or a foul for you unless there’s four people in it. Then it’s an obvious one.”

Kerr has noted that questions over Wiseman’s playing time or possible trade are fair game. However, with the NBA trade deadline looming on Feb. 9, those inquiries over the future of Wiseman in the Bay might get louder.

Wiseman hopes to see the floor when the Warriors hit the road to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday at Paycom Center.

