Why Sarah Michelle Gellar Took A Break After Robin Williams’ Death – The Hamden Journal

Sarah Michelle Gellar is opening up about taking an acting break following the death of Robin Williams. The actor stepped away from her career after her The Crazy Ones co-star died to reflect and process the life-changing event.

“I’ve been working my entire life. When I had kids — and it was right after Robin passed away — there was just so much going on in my life and I just said, ‘I need to take a break,’” she told People.

Gellar and Williams worked on the CBS sitcom between 2013 and 2014. The David E. Kelley show ran for one season on the eye network and it would be Williams’ last television acting role.

“I need to be here for these early formative years of my kids’ life,” she added. “I needed that break to be the parent that I wanted to be.”

Gellar has two children with actor husband Freddie Prinze Jr.: Charlotte Grace (12) and Rocky James (9). Now that her kids are older, Gellar found the right opportunity to return to acting with Wolf Pack.

The Hamden Journal recently reported that Gellar would be joining the supernatural series at Paramount+ set in the Teen Wolf universe. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum would not only star on the show but serve as an executive producer.

Wolf Pack is based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom and follows a teenage boy (Armani Jackson) and girl (Bella Shepard) whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature.

Gellar will play arson Investigator Kristin Ramsey, a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles.