Why Safety Quandre Diggs is Seahawks most underrated player

The start of training camp is just weeks away, but for now, the lists continue! In Touchdown Wire’s latest, editors from all 32 Wire sites picked the player they deemed most deserving of the team’s most underrated heading into the 2022 season.

Seahawks Wire’s Tim Weaver gave safety Quandre Diggs the nod.

“A strong case can be made here for WR Tyler Lockett, but I’ll go with Diggs, who is one of the most underappreciated defenders in the league,” Weaver writes. “Much of his impact on the game can’t be seen on the broadcast angle on TV and doesn’t make it into the box score.”

“However, Diggs plays his position about as well as anyone and his ball skills have been a massive difference-maker for this team,” Weaver continues. “Since coming over in a lopsided trade with Detroit, Diggs has posted 13 interceptions in 38 games in Seattle.”

