Why Russia is losing so many of its military vehicles

IMF steering committee forgoes communique due to Russian objections

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia’s refusal to agree to strong language condemning its war in Ukraine prevented the steering committee of the International Monetary Fund from issuing a formal communique on Thursday, the panel’s chair said. “Unfortunately due to one member country breaking away we didn’t have the unanimity so as to have the communique,” Spanish Finance Minister Nadia Calvino, who heads the committee this year, said at a press conference. Ahead of Calvino’s remarks, two sources had told Reuters that Russia’s objections were preventing a full consensus being reached on a formal communique that would have included a strong condemnation of the war that began with its invasion of Ukraine in February.