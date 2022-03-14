Why Pete Davidson Is “No Longer Staying Silent” on Kanye West’s Claims About Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson is done showing Kanye West mercy.

A source familiar with the situation exclusively told E! News that the Saturday Night Live star is no longer going to stand by quietly while the Donda rapper publicly talks about his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, 41, and her kids—North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. Kim was declared legally single from the rapper on March 2.

“Pete has said nothing when Kanye murdered him in his music videos, including one involving a firetruck and mocking his dead father,” the insider said, referencing Ye’s “Eazy” video. (Pete’s dad, Scott, was a New York City firefighter who died on 9/11.)

“He didn’t mind when Kanye was coming after him but when it comes to Kim and the kids, he’s not letting that happen anymore,” the source continued. “He’s no longer staying silent.”

Most recently, Pete, 28, clapped back at Ye, 44, after he made public comments about Kim allegedly keeping him from their kids and continuing to allow North to use TikTok against his wishes—a claim that Kim denied on March 14.

On March 13, comedian Dave Sirus, a friend of Pete’s, posted and deleted screenshots of a text message exchange between the King of Staten Island co-star and the “All of the Lights” emcee. In the convo, which was confirmed authentic to E! News by a separate source, Pete defended Kim after her ex-husband’s latest grievances.

“Yo it’s Skete,” Pete wrote to Kanye in a text, adding, “I’ve decided that I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f—k up.”

After sending a selfie of himself shirtless lying in bed and saying that he had previously stopped SNL from poking fun of Kanye, the comedian seemingly extended an olive branch to Ye and offered to meet up with him in person at the Beverly Hills Hotel on March 13 so they could talk “privately one on one. Man to man.”

He added, “What you are doing to your family is dangerous and going to scar them for life. Please handle these matters privately bro I beg you.”

E! News has reached out to Pete’s rep for comment.