Why PayPal Stock’s 25% Earnings Plunge Is a Buying Opportunity

PayPal  (PYPL) – Get PayPal Holdings, Inc. Report stock is getting hammered on Wednesday, with shares down 26.6% at the session low.

Sadly for the bulls, these deep declines are nothing new, as this stock has been getting pulverized for months.

The Nasdaq has been bouncing hard over the past few days, which has allowed PayPal stock to bounce too. However, earnings were just too disappointing to keep that rally alive.

Revenues were mostly inline and earnings of $1.11 a share were a penny shy of expectations. Guidance was the real problem though, as management’s outlook for 2022 disappointed investors.

