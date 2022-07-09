Why Nick Kyrgios’ princess mother cannot watch him on court

Norlaila “Nill” Kyrgios (R) and Giorgos Kyrgios, parents of Nick Kyrgios of Australia look on during the reverse singles match between Sam Groth of Australia and Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan during day three of the Davis Cup World Group quarterfinal tie between Australia and Kazakhstan at Marrara Sporting Complex – Scott Barbour/Getty Images) Credit Scott Barbour

Nick Kyrgios’s player box has been full throughout these Championships. But one person in particular was absent: his mother Nill.

Because of poor health, Nill has been unable to travel to Wimbledon for what will be the biggest moment of her son’s career so far. Even when he is on home soil though, she cannot bring herself to watch. The Kyrgios rollercoaster is too much for her to handle.

“I haven’t watched him play for a while, actually,” Nill Kyrgios told the Sydney Morning Herald this week. “I can’t expose myself to that anxiety. I go into a really strange panic.”

An autoimmune disease has affected her overall health and she is in need of a kidney transplant soon. From a mental health perspective though, she shared that she has even sought the help of a psychologist in the past, such was her stress watching her son’s turbulent moments on the court.

“My mum’s health has been a bit rocky,” Kyrgios, 27, said earlier this week. “She won’t come to my matches because she’s got a pacemaker and stuff, it’s too stressful. She’ll wake up in the morning, say: ‘I just saw the live scores, it looks like you had a tough match’. I’m just like, you have no idea.”

Nick Kyrgios' brother, Christos, and mother, Nill

Considering his antics this past fortnight, it is no wonder she opts to keep track of match scorelines via family text updates. Nill – a distant member of the Selangor Royal Family of Malaysia, and who held the title of princess in her home country – missed Kyrgios’s foul-mouthed, feisty encounters with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paul Jubb. She also would not have seen the cool, calm and collected version of her son we saw throughout his other three victories at the All England Club.

The highs over the years have been epic: becoming the world’s top ranked junior and beating his chest on Centre Court after defeating Rafael Nadal aged just 19 in 2014. But the lows have been even more challenging, including periods of self-harm and suicidal thoughts during his darker days of mental health struggles, when he stepped away from the sport.

He is committed to his family – opting to travel less in order to spend time with his loved ones – and leads charity work with his NK Foundation to help support underprivileged youth. But he also has controversy engulfing him this week after he was summoned to court in Canberra on allegations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari.

CT junior tennis champion, Nick Kyrgios

Kyrgios remains a man of great contradictions and one who divides opinion within tennis. On the court his thunderous serve is considered the best on tour, but by contrast his subtle underarm version has also been deemed disrespectful. His flair and trick-shots have earned him as many fans as detractors. His vibrant celebrations after every win at Wimbledon this fortnight suggest he loves this sport, but he repeatedly says he hates it.

He cares, he doesn’t care. He’s the most competitive person he knows, but also admits to tanking when things are not going his way.

He is the victim of crowd disrespect and racial abuse, but then shows disdain for umpires and lines judges through verbal attacks, and has notched up over £400,000 in fines over his career.

Controversy and discord are never far when Kyrgios is around. For his mother, keeping her distance from the tennis results helps her remain on an even keel. “I keep texting him: ‘When you’re happy, I’m happy’,” she said.

Reaching the pinnacle of the sport, as Kyrgios called the Wimbledon final, is an achievement that has caused many to sit up and pay attention – whether to critique or to support him. The fact he has done so through a semi-final bye – the first at a men’s slam in 30 years – feels fitting, even though he was not the source of the dramatic circumstances.

Nick Kyrgios of Australia interacts with partner Costeen Hatzi prior to a training session on day eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2022

For Kyrgios, remembering the chubby boy who first picked up a racket has kept him focused on his mission to inspire, while the external noise grew louder with each day at the All England Club.

“I don’t think I’m supposed to be someone like me,” he said. “I look at that photo [of his younger self], I grew up in Canberra, the courts I trained on were horrible, and now I’m in the chance to play the Wimbledon final. I think it’s honestly an inspiration for any sort of kid who’s been outcasted or just been surrounded by negative headlines or just clouds or trying to be brought down from a lot of different angles.

“It’s still possible to achieve something quite special if you just believe in yourself. I feel like most people around me at some stage in my life have lost belief that I would ever make a grand slam final, doubted me a little bit in my behaviour or just the way I trained. I think everyone, it’s safe to say. That’s fine they doubted me, but I never lost belief in myself.”

That self-belief may well see him out-manoeuvre Novak Djokovic on Centre Court on Sunday. Or it could see him self-implode as the pressure reaches boiling point. The question always is: which Nick Kyrgios is going to show up on any given day?