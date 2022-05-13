Why Mullen Automotive Shares Are Surging Today

Why Nio Bounced Back Big Today

Entering the final day of trading this week, the stock of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) had been down more than 12% just this week, and more than 25% over the past month. After rising more than 9% Friday morning, Nio American depositary shares (ADSs) were still up 7.1% as of 10:50 a.m. ET. There are fears the U.S.-listed ADSs could be delisted as the company joined a growing list of Chinese names that will be required to provide proof of meeting U.S. accounting and audit standards for three straight years.