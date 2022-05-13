Why Mullen Automotive Shares Are Surging Today

Motley Fool

Why Nio Bounced Back Big Today

Entering the final day of trading this week, the stock of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) had been down more than 12% just this week, and more than 25% over the past month. After rising more than 9% Friday morning, Nio American depositary shares (ADSs) were still up 7.1% as of 10:50 a.m. ET. There are fears the U.S.-listed ADSs could be delisted as the company joined a growing list of Chinese names that will be required to provide proof of meeting U.S. accounting and audit standards for three straight years.