Why Mark Cuban believes Warriors beating Mavericks in WCF wasn’t on ‘talent’

The Dallas Mavericks were the surprise team of the 2022 NBA Playoffs after upsetting the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference semifinals, including the lopsided 123-90 win in Game 7.

However, the Mavericks eventually would fall to the Warriors in five games as Golden State would go on to advance to the NBA Finals. Despite losing the series 4-1, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban believes that his team fell due to one key element.

“When we lost in the Conference Finals, I don’t think it was for a lack of talent,” Cuban told Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks on Wednesday.

“I think the Warriors deserve a lot of credit because they had played together for so long, their execution was phenomenal. … That wasn’t so much talent as it was corporate knowledge.”

Cuban detailed that the Warriors have core players such as Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Steph Curry who have experienced many high-pressure games on their way to winning four championships in eight seasons.

Meanwhile, Cuban expressed that Dallas hadn’t been out of the first round since the 2011 NBA Playoffs. Before defeating the Utah Jazz last season, the Mavericks had lost six straight opening playoff series, so it was an inexperienced group going up against the Warriors.

“The experience of having played together for all those years and been in crunch situations knowing what to do,” Cuban continued. “We hadn’t been there yet. We hadn’t been out of the first round in 10 years. A lot of it was execution and when talking to our guys during the series, that was the theme that kept coming up.

“The Warriors knew where to be on both sides of the ball no matter how we adjusted. The teams we had played before hadn’t been as good at adjustments,” Cuban said. “It’s not so much ‘we need that second star,’ or whatever. It’s more ‘let’s get some time and experience in crunch situations, and it will pay off.”

Dallas can measure themselves against the defending champions on three separate occasions throughout the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season. The two teams will meet for the first time on Nov. 29 at the American Airlines Center.

Then, midway through the season, the Mavericks will visit Chase Center on Feb. 4, with the final matchup in Dallas on March 22. Cuban will have a chance to see throughout the season if his team has done enough to where lack of experience won’t be a factor anymore.

