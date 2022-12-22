Why Kyle Juszczyk laughed at 49ers’ initial Christian McCaffrey trade chances

Why Juszczyk laughed at 49ers’ initial chances for CMC trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When the 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey, both fans and players alike were stunned.

Prior to San Francisco’s blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 20, the 49ers were viewed as one of the possible landing spots for the All-Pro running back.

On the latest episode of the “49ers Talk” podcast, 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk revealed that he and his teammates initially thought a trade for McCaffrey was a pipe dream.

“We all laughed about it beforehand like ‘that would never happen,’ but then it did,” McCaffrey told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco. “That big of a move for a high-profile player… I knew how perfectly he’d fit in.”

“He runs the best route of any running back in the league. We were good already but to add Christian to the fire I knew would propel us.”

After McCaffrey arrived in Santa Clara, Juszczyk and quarterback Brock Purdy were among the many players eager to help their new teammate get acclimated.

“It’s been fun to work with Christian,” Juszczyk said. “Talking and learning the offense together. I took it upon myself to help him learn it as quickly as possible.”

Approximately nine weeks ago, the 49ers stunned the NFL with a blockbuster trade that provided San Francisco with another elite weapon.

Since then, the 49ers certainly have reaped the benefits of McCaffrey’s impact on offense.

