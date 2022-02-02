Why Knicks trading for Russell Westbrook could make more sense than you think

As we close in on the NBA trade deadline, the Knicks have a number of questions surrounding their season and future, with few answers available.

Salvaging a winning season should be the goal, but they also need to consolidate assets while remaining somewhat flexible financially. Setting up their promising young guys to contribute more in the years to come is important as well.

With all of these competing priorities, it’s nearly impossible to find a singular, silver bullet trade that accomplishes everything. Enter Bobby Marks, who on the Lowe Post podcast floated a deal that would send Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, and Alec Burks to the Los Angeles Lakers for Russell Westbrook and their 2027 first-round pick.

At first glance, that trade may not seem ideal. Westbrook has one of the league’s gaudiest and unattractive contracts, and is playing some of the worst basketball of his career on a struggling Lakers squad.

However, even past his prime, Westbrook fills many of the holes in this Knicks lineup and helps the franchise hit on its other deadline wishes. For that reason, such a swap is worth exploring.

First, let’s dig into what the Knicks gain and lose on the court. The idea of Westbrook is certainly much better than how he’s actually performed in recent years, and his spacing and turnover issues aren’t going away.

There’s an upshot, though. New York has desperately lacked a point guard they could rely on to consistently push the pace, attack the paint, and create for others. Westbrook may not be the squeaky clean candidate for the job, but he can do all of the above.

He’s averaged over 10 assists per 36 minutes in five of his last seven seasons, with the two misses coming with other high-assist guys like James Harden and LeBron James on his team. Though he’s lost a step, the ability to push the tempo, put pressure on defenses in transition or semi-transition, and get to the paint is still there.

These are all things the Knicks — currently 24th in offense and last in pace — need from players not named RJ Barrett. They haven’t been getting these things from their current flock of veterans.

Westbrook may not be everybody’s favorite, but it’s hard to argue in favor of retaining the Walker, Fournier, and Burks package.

Walker has already missed 11 games due to knee troubles, while Westbrook is notoriously sturdy. When Walker has played, the results have been mixed offensively and lacking defensively.

Ditto for Fournier, who may be shooting well from deep but is still sub-14 points per game thanks to his inconsistent nature. Burks is solid, arguably the most valuable of these three names, but that’s not enough to keep him out of trade packages.

Hanging onto what hasn’t worked can’t be the strategy. Maybe Westbrook isn’t the best solution, but trading for him does accomplish more than just potentially bolstering the starting five.

For one, dealing three rotation pieces, namely guards/wings, opens up minutes for players Knicks fans have been aching to see.

Quentin Grimes emerges as the starting shooting guard, boosting the team’s defense and bringing an unfettered confidence to the three-point arc. Cam Reddish, the newly-acquired young wing from the Atlanta Hawks, would now get rotation minutes instead of languishing on the bench.

What happens to the main cogs? Obviously this is Julius Randle and Barrett’s team, and how Westbrook fits with those two is crucial.

Randle had been the unquestioned number one option and team leader for two consecutive years entering this season, but has yet to find his groove thus far into 2021-22. Barrett made a leap beginning in January to help alleviate some of Randle’s scoring woes, but to say he’s ready to be a team’s first option would be premature.

Westbrook can take much of the ball-handling and defensive pressure off these two. It’s clear he’s best with the ball in his hands and the offense under his control. While he’s no off-ball threat when they do have the ball, Randle and Barrett make for better secondary playmakers at this point anyway, given the former’s struggles and the latter’s age.

Then there’s Westbrook’s contract, arguably the scariest piece of this trade. He’s due to earn a whopping $44 million this season and $47 million next, but becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023. While Walker and Burks have deals of the same length, Fournier is guaranteed money in 2023-24, effectively meaning trading for Westbrook sheds an added year of salary.

The Knicks aren’t going to find the perfect trade that maintains the culture they’re trying to build while addressing all of their current and long-term needs. That said, this Westbrook trade might come the closest, despite his individual shortcomings. A change is more than necessary, and the Knicks can’t sit on their hands until the foolproof one rears its head.