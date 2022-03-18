Why Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Sex Confession Forced Jason Tartick to Leave His Job

So that’s why they call it NSFW.

Jason Tartick revealed that fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s podcast, Off the Vine, is directly responsible for him leaving his job.

Jason shared in a statement obtained by E! News, “Kaitlyn made a funny confession on her podcast about the first time we hooked up, which was this fully clothed, intimate moment.”

But after the spicy story made its way to Jason’s boss, the 33-year-old banker found himself facing an ultimatum.

“It put me in this position where I either had to restart my entire career outside of the bank, or restart my brand within the bank,” Jason explained. “My boss said, ‘No more social media, no more podcasts, no more side hustle, nothing.’ And so as a result of that, I [left].”

So what exactly did Kaitlyn, 36, reveal in her podcast confessional?

“I was on my period,” she said. “This is a natural thing for women. We don’t have to act like it’s weird. We all get our periods. Doesn’t have to be a weird thing that we all ignore… So I was like, ‘Yo, let’s just dry hump.'”

In retrospect, Jason told E! News, “To be put in an ultimatum to restart my career outside the company or inside the company with the mandatory removal of my social media and side businesses was an ultimatum I never foresaw coming.”

He said that Kaitlyn “felt so terrible” and “immediately” had the podcast removed. “It was such a critical pivot in my life because I knew I physically and mentally had to make a career change,” he said. “This event just accelerated my timeline to do just that. And now every day I get to make impact with others that are too looking to rebrand, reinvent and restart their professional outlook.”

The risqué tale isn’t the first NSFW story Kaitlyn has shared about her fiancé, who she began dating in 2018. Back in April, she took followers along as she played an April Fools’ prank on Jason.

She wrote in an Instagram post, “Please join me on this emotional journey for my April fools joke on Jason. I sent him a nude last night, and then had 25-30 people text him at the same time this morning saying some form of, ‘DID YOU MEAN TO POST THAT’? There’s a lot of ups and downs in this video but if you ever want to see Jason mad, here’s your chance. It doesn’t happen often.. but when it does, it’s scary. Hahah I love you babe thanks for being a good sport.”

In the hysterical video, fans see both of the Bachelor Nation alums in a FaceTime call, and once the texts start rolling in Jason begins to panic. In the video he exclaims, “Oh my God, bye. Bye!!!!” and abruptly hangs up. Kaitlyn then erupts into laughter. She let Jason sweat for 10 minutes before revealing that it was a prank.

“You are the absolute worst,” Jason said. “I have texts from producers, friends from back home, every individual I’ve known from all different areas telling me there’s something f–ked up.”

Any chance Jason’s boss was on that text chain?