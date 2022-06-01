Why Jonathan Kuminga laughs at Draymond Green in Warriors rookie season

Why JK laughed at ‘old head’ Draymond early in rookie season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Early in his rookie season, 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga would always start laughing when he saw Warriors veteran Draymond Green.

For a while, the 32-year-old Green couldn’t figure out why. Was it because he thought he was funny? Was it because Kuminga was a big fan of “The Draymond Green Show” podcast?

Then, it clicked. It’s because of their 13-year age difference.

“If you see an OG, old head, doing something, you’re going to laugh and say, ‘Alright, I see you OG.,’ ” Green explained Wednesday at NBA Finals Media Day in San Francisco. “And you’re really laughing at the fact that like that’s so old school that it’s funny. That’s how I feel like he was looking at me like, ‘Dude, you’re just old. You move old, you look old.’ “

When Green played in the 2009 national championship as a freshman at Michigan State, Kuminga was six years old. When Golden State used the 35th overall pick to select Green in the 2012 NBA Draft, Kuminga was nine. And when Green was preparing for his first NBA Finals in 2015 — just like Kuminga is doing this week as the Warriors get ready to battle the Boston Celtics — the rookie was just 12 years old.

“Honestly, that was a part of the growth and understanding of him,” Green said. “Like OK, he look at me like I might look at a 55-year-old man that got on his gear, his get up. That’s how he’s looking at me. And that helped me further understand how I need to relate to him.”

Kuminga made NBA history in the Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies by becoming the youngest player to start a playoff game since 1971. He was 19 years and 213 days old. At that age, Green was still early in his collegiate career in East Lansing, Mich.

It’s been an up-and-down postseason for Kuminga, as you’d expect from any teenager trying to keep up in the world’s biggest stage for hoops. But he’s posted at least 17 points in three different games, most recently by dropping 17 points and eight rebounds in Game 4 of the conference finals.

It certainly has helped Kuminga to learn from Green, who has 137 career postseason games and 27 Finals tilts under his belt.

Even if the rookie laughs through it all.

