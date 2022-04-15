Why John Mitchell, the first Black Alabama football player to see the field, hasn’t forgotten Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant

John Mitchell is heeding the words of his former coach, Paul “Bear” Bryant, a half century later.

A former All-American defensive lineman for Alabama football in the 1970s, Mitchell still remembers what Bryant said about accolades.

“Anytime you receive an honor, it’s not so much what you did,” Mitchell recalled Bryant saying. “It’s what the people around you did.”

Ahead of A-Day on Saturday, Mitchell is eager to credit those around him who helped him make history. But what he did – becoming the first Black player to see the field for Alabama football, in 1971 – is certainly significant.

It’s why he and Wilbur Jackson, the first Black football player to receive a scholarship at Alabama in 1970, are being honored Saturday when the Crimson Tide holds its spring football game at 2 p.m.

Bear Bryant and John Mitchell

“It means a lot, but I think that because Wilbur Jackson first put his toes in the water, that made it convenient for people of color to come to the University of Alabama,” Mitchell told The Tuscaloosa News. “I told Wilbur this week that I’m going to be riding his coattails. If not for Wilbur Jackson, John Mitchell might not ever be there.”

Mitchell, a Mobile native, started his college football career at Eastern Arizona Junior College before transferring to Alabama. He went on to become the first Black assistant coach at UA. After a few other stops, he was named the first Black coordinator in the Southeastern Conference at LSU in 1990. Then, he served as a defensive assistant with the Cleveland Browns for three seasons. Mitchell has been a coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers since 1994, now the assistant head coach.

Mitchell wasn’t even on the Crimson Tide’s radar until Bryant heard about him from Southern California coach John McKay at a clinic where Bryant was speaking.

Bryant excused himself from the meeting to call his recruiter in Mobile. They looked up every John Mitchell in the phone book until they reached John Mitchell Sr., Mitchell’s father.

“As a kid growing up, I watched the Tide play on TV and listened to their games on radio,” Mitchell said. “But back then with Coach Bryant, Alabama had won four national championships, so if you were a kid growing up in the South, you knew a little bit about Alabama football.”

Tennessee standout Bobby Majors (44) manages to squeeze out five more yards before Alabama’s John Mitchell (97) moves in for the stop on a punt return. Alabama rolled over the Vols 32-15 before 73,828 at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., Oct. 16, 1971.

But Mitchell didn’t know Jackson was at Alabama until he took an official visit to Tuscaloosa. After initially planning to attend USC, Mitchell switched to be closer to home so his parents could come watch him play.

Then he became the second Black player on scholarship at Alabama.

“I’ve said this many times over and over, my adjustment there was very smooth,” Mitchell said. “Wilbur had a lot to do with that because I think his decision was bigger than my decision to come there.”

Had it been anyone but Bryant running the program, Mitchell said, the situation would have probably been different.

“I was just another guy on the team trying to make the team,” Mitchell said. “I think the reverence they had for Coach made my time there very easy.”

Not only have Bryant’s words lasted 50 years for Mitchell, but so has his friendship with his roommate and teammate, Bobby Stanford.

Stanford was asked to be Mitchell’s roommate in the dorms, but he wasn’t told initially that Mitchell was Black. He agreed, and when he learned Mitchell’s race, according to Mitchell, Stanford said, “So what?”

“We respected one another, we loved one another, and we had the same views about a lot of things,” Mitchell said. “We didn’t agree on everything, but we respected one another.”

John Mitchell

Stanford’s parents would travel to Alabama games in a mobile home to watch him play. He had to undergo a career-ending knee operation, but even then his parents still traveled to games from Albany, Georgia.

“The type of parents Bobby had, whatever they brought Bobby, they brought me,” Mitchell said. “They’re like my second parents.”

Their friendship has lived on since UA. Stanford was in Mitchell’s wedding. They talk about three times a week. And Stanford will be among Mitchell’s friends and family alongside him at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.

“It’s going to mean a lot,” Mitchell said.

Of course, Jackson will be there too. He and Mitchell will be honored with a commemorative plaque unveiling at 12:30 p.m. Then, they will stand on the field together at halftime of the spring game, set to start at 2 p.m.

The pioneering duo shared many moments on that field together. Mitchell was a strong defender while Jackson was an elite halfback.

Jan 17, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive line coach John Mitchell against the Denver Broncos during the AFC Divisional round playoff game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Other words Mitchell can’t help but remember from Bryant: The yelling and screaming during scrimmage because Mitchell couldn’t get Jackson on the ground.

Frankly, not many could. Jackson went on to become the ninth overall pick in the 1974 NFL Draft.

“He was fast and quick,” Mitchell said. “I told Wilbur, ‘Hey, when we stand next to each other on the field on Saturday, that will be about the closest I have ever gotten to you.’”

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men’s basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter: @_NickKelly

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: John Mitchell remembers ‘Bear’ Bryant’s words ahead of A-Day honor