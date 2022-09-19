Why Jimmy Garoppolo will earn $350K after 49ers’ big win over Seahawks

Why Jimmy G will earn $350K after huge 49ers win over Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as Trey Lance’s backup quarterback paid off in their Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Literally.

After coming in for an injured Lance in the first quarter Sunday, Garoppolo walked out of Levi’s Stadium with a win and $350,000 richer.

According to Garoppolo’s new contract, which made him one of the NFL’s highest-paid backup QBs, the veteran quarterback earns $250,000 every time he plays more than 25 percent of the offensive snaps and an extra $100,000 every time one of those games results in a win.

That was the case in Sunday’s home-opener win after Lance was carted off the field with a right ankle injury and then quickly ruled out. Garoppolo wasted no time making an immediate impact.

At the start of the second quarter, Garoppolo hit tight end Ross Dwelley for a 38-yard touchdown pass that got 49ers fans back on their feet at Levi’s Stadium.

Garoppolo finished the game 13-of-21 passing for 154 yards and the TD, and afterward, he was asked about the six-figure bonus he just earned.

“I mean, now that you said it, it feels good,” Garoppolo said. “But I don’t know, you’re not thinking about that stuff out there. You’re in the game, you’re flowing with the game, trying to get guys ready, so I don’t know, I was kind of in that mode, but yeah, that’s always a nice positive.”

