Why Jason Segel left Hollywood to live in a ‘farm town’

Jason Segel, here at the Winning Time premiere in March 2022, talks about why he left Los Angeles. (Photo: FilmMagic for HBO)

Actor Jason Segel left Hollywood to live in a small “farm town” — and he has no regrets. Although he’s not retired, the Winning Time star realized he needed a break from the big city after How I Met Your Mother ended in 2014.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I can do whatever I want now,'” Segel, 42, explained on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I’m gonna go live in this town and I never left.”

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star grew up in L.A. and told Kimmel, his former neighbor in Hollywood, that he “sometimes” misses the city, “but not really.”

“I like being in a small town. Like, I go to the high school football games and stuff and eat a sandwich, which I didn’t know if you could do without kids, but you can,” he joked. “And I go to the Christmas play in town and I wait outside and ask little kids to sign my playbill. It’s really fun. I love it.”

Segel joked that the kids in town have “no idea who I am.”

“I used to be a little scared to walk around … it’s just different here,” the actor said, laughing how he “walks around” town “like Big Bird” waving to everyone.

Segel didn’t divulge which small town he calls home, but joked how he has “a lot of oranges and I have a lot of overalls.” And The Muppets star wasn’t exaggerating — he has 21 acres of orange groves.

“I just walk through it,” he said. “I’m a happy guy.”