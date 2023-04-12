Why Jana Kramer Is Calling Past Blind Date With Brody Jenner the “Absolute Worst”

Jana Kramer‘s blind date with Brody Jenner might’ve been better left unwritten.

The “I Got the Boy” singer recently recalled the experience when chatting with Brody’s former Hills co-star Heidi Montag-Pratt, who appeared as a guest on her iHeartRadio Whine Down podcast.

“I was like, maybe, 24, I mean, a long, long time ago,” Jana said during the April 10 episode. We were at some club on Sunset. It was you and Spencer [Pratt], and someone set me and Brody up on a blind date. So, we’re at this dinner, and it was like the worst. You were so sweet, but it was the worst blind date ever with me and Brody. Like the absolute worst.”

As the One Tree Hill alum noted, the night only became more awkward from there. “The worst thing about it was that probably one of my most embarrassing moments was that night,” she added. “Because we were not vibing at all.”

Jana, 39, went on to explain that she decided to end her date with Brody, 39, and “went marching towards the exit sign.”

“He said something to me, and I was like, ‘That’s it, I’m leaving,'” Jana continued. “But there were mirrors. There were mirrors on the walls. Little do I know, the exit sign walks me right in. It was the reflection because it’s all a f—king mirror. So, I slam right into the mirror.”

But despite the awkward hiccup, Jana noted that she made sure to get out there.

“I did not look back to see if someone saw me,” she said, adding that was the last she saw of Heidi. “But I’m pretty sure someone saw me walk into the mirror.”

Since then, both Brody and Jana have, of course, moved on respectively, with the country singer recently making her red carpet debut with boyfriend Allan Russell. And as for the MTV alum, he and girlfriend Tia Blanco announced earlier this year that they’re expecting their first baby.