Why James Wiseman’s G League success hasn’t translated to Warriors

Why Wiseman’s G League success hasn’t translated to Dubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors are giving James Wiseman an opportunity to find his footing in their rotation after the injuries to vital players such as Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins.

Golden State called up the 21-year-old center from the Santa Cruz Warriors on Dec. 15 and Wiseman since has received minutes throughout the Warriors’ current six-game road trip.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers joined 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny & Guru” on Wednesday, where he discussed Wiseman’s stint in the G League and what he has shown since returning to the Warriors.

“I think down there he rebounded better,” Myers said. “I think he found himself more in the dunker spot for those people who don’t know [Wiseman] stopped posting as much as he was taking up, clogging up the lane.”

However, it’s not all criticism from Myers, as he also notes some positives in Wiseman’s game since returning to the Warriors.

“He was removing himself and putting him in position to get that passed when a guard drives or lob, [he] got better at that, I think defensively, his fouling got better, turnovers got better,” Myers added.

“But a game [against the New York Knicks] is probably not ideal to throw him out there with all the young guys in a game like that. So it’s tough to see anything translate in that game.”

Wiseman played 22 minutes, scoring four points with three rebounds while shooting 25 percent from the field in the Warriors’ 132-94 loss to the Knicks on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

As Golden State manages injuries and divvying up minutes, there are opportunities for the Warriors’ big man to solidify a role on the team; it will be up to him to make the most out of his time on the court.

