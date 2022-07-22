Why James Harden took a pay cut to stay with the 76ers

USA Network

The Dead Man Walks Again At SDCC As The Undertaker Takes The Stage To Surprise Fans

As the old saying goes, anything can happen in the WWE. But as it turns out, anything can happen at San Diego Comic-Con as well. On Wednesday morning, the attendees jam-packed into Room 6A of the San Diego Convention Center were treated to the reveals of some of the most anticipated WWE action figures in history. And based on the crowd’s reaction to all of the reveals, the WWE Universe will be very pleased with Mattel’s lineup going into the year 2023. From retro figures to current-day Superstar