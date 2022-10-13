Why Is the Stock Market Up Today? It’s Complicated.

Text size





“Stop making sense,” the Talking Heads once sang. The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. So what gives?

There’s no dismissing September’s consumer price index. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August. CPI rose 8.2% year over year, down a tick from 8.3%, but core CPI climbed 6.6%, from 6.3%. Other than car and apparel prices falling, there was little in the report that inflation was anywhere near tamed.

The immediate reaction was predictable. All three indexes, which had been up solidly ahead of the print, tumbled, with the

Nasdaq Composite



down more than 3%, while the

S&P 500



fell as much as 2.4%, to 3491.58. Now, though, the S&P 500 has gained 2.5%, while the Nasdaq has risen 2.1%, and the

Dow Jones Industrial Average



is up 2.8%.

It’s a massive rally, and one that came out of nowhere. And it’s left market observers like yours truly wondering what the heck just happened. There wasn’t any new data, no headline-making speeches, no event that occurred just after the open to spur such a move. It literally came out of nowhere—and left us grasping for possible reasons.

Earnings are one possibility that has been put forward.

Delta Air Lines



(DAL) and

Domino’s Pizza



(

DPZ



) missed earnings estimates but found other ways to impress investors, while

Walgreens Boots Alliance



(

WBA



) beat and kept guidance intact. In this market, that’s considered good news, perhaps even good enough to explain the rally.

“Earnings remain the best catalyst for a rally and are the best explanation of the recovery stocks have seen since the huge spike down on the CPI report,” writes Louis Navellier of Navellier & Associates.

But still not necessarily a good one. For every company like Delta, there was another that offered the bad news we’d expected to hear.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing



(TSM), which beat earnings expectations, said it warned of weaker chip demand but still gained 5.2%. Progressive (PGR), the insurer, fell 0.6% after missing forecasts. We hear what we want to hear.

Investors might also be betting that inflation has peaked, and, perhaps, expectations for Fed rate hikes. After the CPI print, expectations for peak fed-funds hit 4.9% or so, a massive capitulation by the market, which also seemed to abandon the notion that the Fed would cut rates sometime soon. It’s possible, but I’m reluctant to buy it.

The most likely explanation is a technical one. The S&P 500, at its low, had retraced half the gain it had made from the Covid low in 2020 to its peak in January 2022. That’s an important level for market technicians, and when it was hit, it appeared to set off a wave of profit-taking in put options that had become profitable, according to Bloomberg, which translated into actual buying, especially as those who were short the market got squeezed. And the rest, as they say, is history.

It’s an unsatisfying reason, especially in the midst of a bear market, and everyone looking for a narrative that could help reverse the painful losses. But sometimes markets move more because of positioning and trading, not for any fundamental reason.

Sometimes, even a 3% gain is just noise.

Write to Ben Levisohn at [email protected]

