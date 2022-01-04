Text size







Michael George Haddad





The Dow Jones Industrial Average is on pace to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the most in more than nine months as investors bet that the U.S. economy will continue to boom.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 0.72% on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq Composite has fallen 1.73%. That 2.45 percentage point gap is the largest since March 18, 2021, when the Dow dipped 0.46% and the Nasdaq fell 3.02%. The



S&P 500

is little changed.