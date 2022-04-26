Why Is the Stock Market Down Today? Dow Slides Ahead of Google, Microsoft Earnings

Text size





Stocks were down Tuesday, ahead of earnings reports from Microsoft and Alphabet after the bell. Concerns about global economic growth stemming from China are lingering for the moment.

Shortly after the open, the



Dow Jones Industrial Average

retreated 267 points, or 0.8%, while the



S&P 500

was down 1.1%, and the



Nasdaq Composite

declined 2%. The drops come after the indexes rallied from early losses on Monday, with the S&P 500 gaining 2.1% from its bottom to the close.

That came as rising Covid-19 cases in China spur the possibility of more lockdowns in the country. That could disable U.S. companies from accessing supplies for goods and services, bringing costs higher and forcing them to raise selling prices. Inflation is already a threat to consumer spending.

Markets are showing fear this week. Not only are stocks down Tuesday, but money is rushing into safe assets, sending the price of the 10-year Treasury yield up and its yield down to 2.75% from 2.9% Friday.

But the big events Tuesday happen after the close, when Microsoft (ticker: MSFT) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) are scheduled to report earnings—and the tech heavyweights may have their say over the direction of the indexes.

Analysts are expecting Microsoft to post an adjusted profit of $2.19 a share on sales of $49 billion. Google is expected to turn a GAAP profit of $25.74 a share, on sales of $68 billion. Both companies are expected to see sales growth year-over-year, while Google is expected to see its earnings decline a bit.

Investors hope to see both stocks pop after earnings, as they’ve been hit hard already. Microsoft and Google are down 15% and 17%, respectively in 2022, hurt by rising bond yields. With the stocks much lower now, they could rise even after a fairly unimpressive earnings result.

“Mega-cap NASDAQ names are oversold,” wrote Dennis DeBusschere, founder of 22V Research, adding that strong earnings reports could take these stocks higher.

Either way, these stocks could move the indexes after earnings. Their combined market value of $3.86 trillion is just over 10% of the S&P 500’s total market capitalization, big enough to drive the market higher or lower.

Earnings season has been going better than expected. The aggregate earnings per share result on the S&P 500 has beaten the expectation by just over 7%, according to Credit Suisse data. That’s helped some stocks, but the S&P 500 has still dropped since earnings season truly began in mid-April. The reason: even though earnings have been higher-than-expected, that may not be the best representation of what to expect going forward. The Federal Reserve is lifting interest rates to stave off high inflation and other threats to global economic growth, like the Russia-Ukraine war and elevated commodity prices, remain.

Elsewhere, durable goods orders rose 0.8% month-over-month in March, below the forecast of 1%, but well above last month’s result of a 1.7% decline.

Overseas, the pan-European



Stoxx 600

rose 0.3%. The



Shanghai Composite

fell 1.4%, underperforming other bourses in Asia, as the severity of Covid-19 lockdowns in China continued to pressure investor sentiment.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies surged on Tuesday as the apparent correlation of digital assets and technology stocks continued after the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rallied 1.3% on Monday.



Bitcoin

bounced more than 5% higher over the past 24 hours to near $40,500. The price of the largest crypto bottomed out below $38,500 on Monday but was trading as high as $43,000 late last week.

Mark Mahaney of Evercore ISI offers his outlook for upcoming tech earnings while iCapital’s Anastasia Amoroso explains where she’s searching for yield outside of equities.



Here are five stocks on the move Tuesday:





PepsiCo



(PEP) stock rose 0.5% after the company reported a profit of 1.29 a share, beating estimates of $1.23 a share, on sales of $16.2 billion, above expectations for $15.56 billion.





3M



(MMM) stock fell 3% after the company reported a profit of $2.65 a share, beating estimates of $2.32 a share, on sales of $8.8 billion, above expectations for $8.7 billion.





General Electric



(GE) stock fell 8.5% after the company reported a profit of 24 cents a share, beating estimates of 8 cents a share, on sales of $17 billion, above expectations for $16.9 billion.





D.R. Horton



(DHI) stock was up 1.8% after the company reported a profit of $4.03 a share, beating estimates of $3.38 a share, on sales of $8 billion, above expectations for $7.49 billion.





Redfin



(RDFN) stock fell 6.4% after getting downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at Piper Sandler.

