Why is Clyde Edwards-Helaire still being ranked so highly?

Editor’s note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 7. You’re in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usual for some of the NFL’s biggest stars. Aside from examining this week’s matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your high draft picks disappoints in Week 7.

Sutton’s expert consensus rank treats him as a top-15 WR, but this game is also the week’s grossest fantasy matchup. Since Zach Wilson took over, the Jets have been more run-heavy, have slowed down the pace considerably and have gone from averaging an NFL-high in combined plays per game to bottom-10.

Meanwhile, Denver will be starting either Brett Rypien or a QB who went 3/11 for 15 scoreless yards over the final three quarters of last week’s game. He would be playing through a torn hamstring if he does manage to start. Rypien might execute Denver’s offense better than this version of Russell Wilson, but that may not necessarily benefit Sutton this week. The Jets have limited outside receivers to the third-fewest fantasy points over the last month. The Broncos also won’t need to throw much Sunday and will win this game with their defense.

Rodgers ranks 23rd in EPA/dropback and has already taken twice as many sacks this season compared to last. He’s also dealing with a thumb injury, and the Commanders rank top-three in pressure rate. Green Bay’s receivers admittedly have a favorable matchup, but game script could become a problem with Washington starting Taylor Heinicke at quarterback (free Sam Howell!) in a slow-paced game. Packer pass catchers will also face a Commanders defense with the fourth-lowest pass rate against over the last three weeks.

Story continues

Rodgers isn’t a horrible start this week, but he’s not one of my top-12-ranked fantasy quarterbacks.

Edwards-Helaire is becoming a regular in this column, as his expert consensus rank still treats him as a borderline top-20 RB this week despite CEH reaching 10 carries just once this season. Edwards-Helaire will continue to benefit from touchdowns while playing for KC’s offense, but he has a 42.5 percent snap share over the last two weeks. He gets a 49ers defense Sunday allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season.

CEH could have trouble meeting fantasy expectations in Week 7. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

SF is dealing with injuries but should be much healthier than last week. The 49ers haven’t allowed any running back to reach even 60 rushing yards and have shut down all receiving RBs other than Christian McCaffrey (who managed just 50 scoreless yards on 12 targets). Firmly in a committee and facing an extremely difficult matchup, Edwards-Helaire is a shaky fantasy start this week.

McCaffrey’s fantasy floor remains high given his workload, but he continues to suffer from a lack of scoring opportunities while playing for the league’s worst team. The Buccaneers have serious issues on offense, but their defense has ceded the fewest fantasy points to running backs, including an NFL-low 11.6 receiving yards per game to the position. The Panthers have one of the lowest implied team totals (14.5 points) this week that you’ll ever see in the NFL, as PJ Walker didn’t even attempt a forward pass last week (and DJ Moore had a 184% air yardage share!).

Walker is starting again Sunday when CMC will be the focal point of a Carolina offense that’s sure to struggle to make many trips to the red zone. You’re not benching McCaffrey in fantasy leagues, but he’s a pass in DFS ($35) this week.

Follow Dalton Del Don on Twitter

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast