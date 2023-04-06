Why Is Apple’s Next Earnings Report Coming So Late?

Apple has scheduled its March quarter earnings announcement for May 4, which is not exactly a huge breaking news event—except the date is unusually late, and that has investors wondering if there’s a reason for the longer-than-usual delay.

In 23 of the past 25 years,



Apple



(ticker: AAPL) has reported March quarter results in April—April 28 in each of the two last years, and April 30 in the two years before that. The latest previous date over the last quarter century was May 2 in 2017; the 2018 announcement was on May 1.