Why haven’t the Bears signed 2nd-round pick Jaquan Brisker yet?

Training camp is about to kick off for all 32 NFL teams, which means it’s crunch time for any draft picks who haven’t signed their rookie contracts just yet.

One such rookie is Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker, a second-round pick out of Penn State, who isn’t expected to be in attendance when camp begins.

What’s the holdup? Here are the details from Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune:

Barring significant developments in the coming days, according to sources, Brisker’s holdout could extend past the full team’s reporting date next week and has the potential to last into August. It is believed one of the main snags in contract negotiations centers around the amount of guaranteed money the team is willing to offer for the third year of Brisker’s four-year deal.

Training camp reps are obviously vital for every player on the roster, but particularly for rookies who don’t have any experience at the pro level. As one of the two defensive backs taken by the Bears at the top of the second round, expectations are high for Brisker, especially considering Chicago didn’t have a first-round pick in this year’s draft.

It’s rare to see extensive rookie holdouts these days, thanks in large part to the set rookie wage scale that was installed with the most recent collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NFLPA. This one looks like it might be one of the rare exceptions.

