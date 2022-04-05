Why GM and Ford Stocks Have Driven Off Course

by

Are high gas prices and rising interest rates hitting demand for gas-guzzlers? Sales data don’t offer much of an answer these days, leaving investors to fear the worst.

On Monday, Ford Motor reported first-quarter sales of about 432,000 in the U.S., down from some 521,000 in the same period last year. This completed a series of mostly undistinguished U.S. sales reports from the big vehicle manufacturers. One of the few companies to post growth was Tesla , which on Saturday said it delivered about 310,000 vehicles to customers world-wide, up 68% year over year (it doesn’t break out U.S. sales).

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.