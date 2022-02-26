Why geopolitics is rocking the US stock market

Before Russia invaded Ukraine, there had been quite a bit of research circulating that concluded the impact of such an event to the U.S. stock market .

LPL Financial’s Ryan Detrick looked back at . , the hit to the S&P 500 tends to be relatively light and the volatility tends to be relatively short-lived.

“The combined revenue exposure of the S&P 500 to Russia and Ukraine is about 1%,” FactSet’s John Butters .

With all of this information already out there, why have markets been selling off so aggressively?

One explanation could be that markets were just a little too complacent with regard to geopolitical risks tied to Russia and Ukraine.

According to a Deutsche Bank survey published earlier this month (), “only 7% of respondents thought that the Ukraine/Russia conflict would be a major influence on markets in 2 months’ time.“

Stocks showing losses are displayed at the entrance to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, in New York, U.S., February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Bank of America recently found that fund managers considered central banks, inflation, asset bubbles, and recessions as than what’s happening on the Ukrainian border. This was according to a survey conducted in February. This particular risk wasn’t on anyone’s radar in January.

Investors have been preoccupied with too many active risks (e.g., , , , and the pandemic) to be concerned with something that might not happen.

However, the most destabilizing risks to markets . (Read more .)

While it continues to be the case that experts think the risks will be limited, no one can actually say that with a high degree of certainty as turmoil in Ukraine is an ongoing problem.

“A Russian military action would likely add to general market nervousness,” Fidelity Investments’ Dirk Hofschire , before the invasion. “Current stock market volatility is reflecting a variety of investor concerns, so another source of uncertainty and disruption wouldn’t help.”

Sam Ro is the author of TKer.co. Follow him on Twitter at @SamRo.

