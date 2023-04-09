Why Gen Z Is Saving More for Retirement Than Previous Generations

Text size





Saving for retirement earlier in your career leads to better outcomes later.

Dreamstime





Members of Gen Z are saving for retirement at much higher rates than young workers did in 2006, according to a new study from Vanguard.

In 2006, 30% of employees ages 18 to 24 participated in their company’s 401(k) plan, versus 62% in 2021, the study found. The reason for the uptick is a 2006 law that paved the way for the widespread adoption of auto-enrollment in retirement plans. Under this plan design, workers are automatically enrolled into their company retirement plan and must opt-out if they don’t want to participate.