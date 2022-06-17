Why Eduardo Escobar was missing from Mets lineup and dugout

NEW YORK — The Mets were down to one bench player who could hit and field during Thursday night’s game against the Brewers.

The shorthanded bench came as Eduardo Escobar was noticeably absent from Thursday’s lineup due to what Buck Showalter called a “non-workplace event.”

Asked whether it was injury-related, Showalter cited HIPAA regulations and added, “That’s all I can say legally.”

The lineup was not released until around an hour and a half before the game. Starling Marte served as a pinch runner but was unavailable to hit or play in the field, Showalter said.

During his pregame press conference at 4 p.m., Showalter said he was waiting on word from a trainer on a specific player in addition to Marte.

Escobar was seen in the clubhouse prior to the game.

Showalter said he was unsure if Escobar would be able to play in Friday’s game against the Marlins.

“I don’t know yet,” Showalter said. “We’ll let the people in the medical profession do their job.”

Escobar served as the Mets’ designated hitter in Wednesday’s 10-2 loss to the Brewers. He is batting .236 with five home runs, 25 RBI and 29 runs in 60 games this season.

