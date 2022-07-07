North West and Kim Kardashian in Portofino, Italy in May 2022.NINO/GC Images

A viral video shows Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West confronting the paparazzi in Paris.

In the video, North asks: “Why do you have to wait for us all the time.”

Kim and her family are in Paris for the reality star’s fashion week debut.

Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter North West made a witty comment as she confronted the paparazzi taking pictures of her in Paris.

North, who is the daughter of the reality star and her ex-husband Kanye West, is currently in the French capital with her family to support her mother’s runway debut at Paris Fashion Week.

On Tuesday night, photographers gathered outside the restaurant, Ferdi, where North, her friend Ryan Romulus, Kardashian’s cousin Cici Bussey, and Kardashian herself were eating dinner.

A viral video posted by @patylzyd on TikTok shows North complaining about the paparazzi as she leaves the building: “Why do you have to wait for us all the time?”

After laughter from the crowd, a voice can be heard saying: “We love you. Because you’re so famous. We love you, North.”

When Kardashian eventually left the building, she said: “Oh, Northie.”

Kardashian has four kids with Kanye West: 9-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 3-year-old Psalm.

Kardashian has spoken about her relationship with her eldest daughter in previous interviews. In March, the SKIMS founder told Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference that North is “very opinionated” about what her mother wears.

“She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black,” Kardashian said, according to People.

In April, Kardashian admitted on “The Ellen Show” that North styled the reality star’s March 2022 Vogue cover shoot after saying that the original outfits were “so boring.”

Last year, Kardashian also joked that North is her ex-husband’s “twin” during an interview on the podcast, “Honestly with Bari Weiss,” after the 9-year-old gave a TikTok live tour of her family home without her mother’s permission.

Last month, Kardashian had to gently scold her two sons, Saint and Psalm, after they began making noises during her live interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

