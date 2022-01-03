‘Why do y’all have to do this?’

A family of TikTokers is going viral after sharing their singalong-style ice cream order.

The video, which started as a lighthearted TikTok filmed at an ice cream parlor, is now turning into a major debate about how to treat service industry workers.

It comes courtesy of the mega-popular Sharpe Family Singers (@sharpefamilysingers), a family of TikTokers who post videos of themselves singing and performing in various situations. In one viral video filmed just before the holidays, the Sharpe Family shared a clip of a recent trip to an ice cream parlor.

“Singing our ice cream orders!” the caption read.

In the video, the family sings and dances while requesting various flavors of ice cream. Meanwhile, the shop’s employee stares and listens.

The clip ends with the shop’s worker asking if the family can repeat their order.

“Can you like, say it one more time?” the employee asks.

His comment left the Sharpe Family laughing, but many TikTok users seemed to believe it was evident of a bigger issue. Many used the opportunity to claim that service workers shouldn’t have to “sit through” something that isn’t part of their job.

Sweden is much more than IKEA furniture — here’s why you should visit:

“Why did y’all have to do this to the poor employees?” one user asked. They have to stand there pretending not to be uncomfy or annoyed.”

“I hope y’all tipped well,” another added.

“Just leave service workers alone, man,” another wrote.

Many seemed to believe that the performance took advantage of the employee. It’s an idea that’s been discussed often on TikTok lately, as service workers have gone viral for their interactions with customers.

In one instance, a Chipotle customer faced backlash after posting a clip of a worker’s attempt to wrap their burrito. Shortly before that, a FedEx worker sparked a debate with footage of his difficult Black Friday workload.

“This man does not get paid enough to deal with this,” one user commented on the Sharpes’ video.

Story continues

However, the Sharpe Family quickly explained that the employee was happy with their performance.

“He was excited for us to post [the video],” they wrote, adding that they always ask for a person’s permission before posting footage of them online.

Shop luxurious looks from In The Know cover star Brandon Blackwood

More from In The Know:

Can you really make ice cream with a soccer ball?

7 flirty tops perfect for a first date

Heading back to the office? Shop 5 work-ready dresses for under $35

The best women’s sandals for walking that won’t give you blisters

The post TikTokers spark debate with video of their ‘singing’ ice cream shop order appeared first on In The Know.